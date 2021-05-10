Portland man charged in drunk driving crash

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Portland man has multiple charges in connection to a drunk driving crash Sunday night in Berne.

An Indiana State Police trooper came upon a crash at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 27 and CR 200 S north of Berne.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2012 Ford Econoline passenger van was going east on Cr 200 S when the driver, James Hamner, 48 of Portland, failed to yield to an SUV driven by a Fort Wayne man.

Hamner entered the road into the path of a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse going northbound. The driver of the SUV and a passenger were taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, there were 8 passengers in Hamner’s van, none of which were wearing seatbelts. Two adult passengers were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with minor injuries.

Hamner was not injured, but during the investigation, the trooper found him to be showing signs he was drunk. A breathalyzer found a blood alcohol concentration of .204, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Hamner was taken to the Adams County Jail, where he was booked on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated, misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated with a BAC .15 or more and an infraction for failure to yield the right of way.