Portion of Main Street renamed after fallen FWFD firefighter

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Firefighters, local officials and family of the late Fort Wayne Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Balliet to honor and dedicate a portion of Main Street downtown as Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway.

“Eric was a member of the Fort Wayne Fire Department for nineteen years and held many positions of leadership within the Department,” said Fort Wayne Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “Battalion Chief Balliet became a paramedic while in his teens, serving as a firefighter, deputy coroner, and an officer in the Sheriff’s reserve. Within our department, he served in the fire operations division, arson investigations, and was a part of the Hazardous Materials Team and Water Rescue Team.”

The Battalion Chief Eric J. Balliet Memorial Parkway runs from Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 1 along Main Street and ends at Broadway Street. Balliet performed services as a Deputy Coroner at the Phillip O’Shaughnessy Forensic Center.

“This special recognition of Eric’s service will benefit our community and will serve as a daily reminder of Eric’s service to his community, the sacrifice that our first responders are willing to make, and that success is dependent on perseverance and dedication to a mission,” said Chief Lahey.