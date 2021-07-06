Portion of area road to be named after fallen officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Part of Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne will be named after an area police officer who died while on duty four years ago.

St. Joseph Cox with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department died on February 12th, 2017 after suffering a medical emergency while in his squad car after investigating an unrelated car crash.

According to the Journal Gazette, the county will have the portion of Maplecrest that runs from Adams Center Road to Paulding Rd. renamed the Sgt. Joseph A. Cox Jr. Memorial Parkway in the 48-year-old’s honor Wednesday afternoon, July 7th, at 3:15 pm.

That stretch of road was part of Cox’s regular patrol route.