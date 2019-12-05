Portillo’s ribbon-cutting opens Chicago-based firm’s newest location

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO): Portillo’s company officals joined Mayor Tom Henry along with representatives from Turnstone and Mad Anthony Children’s Hope House to cut the ribbon, officially opening the company’s newest location – and sixth in the State of Indiana.

CEO Michael Osanloo tells WOWO News that Portillo’s is excited to be in Fort Wayne, and that he believes that the strong, mid-western values of the company and the quality of the food make it a natural fit for the Summit City. He emphasized that Portillo’s doesn’t seek to be a big corporate chain, but rather to be Fort Wayne’s Portillo’s as an integrated and supportive part of the community.

Portillo’s hosted two sneak-peek events, which were trial runs for their staff and kitchen to make sure everything was ready prior to opening. The sneak-peek events were by invitation only and Portillo’s donated the entire proceeds from both events to local charities. Osanloo stressed that making sure the charities were local was key. Over 6,900 dollars were raised and donated to Turnstone and the Mad Anthony Children’s Home.

The Fort Wayne location seats 190 in a mid-century themed restaurant with additional patio seating for almost 50. Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches and char-grilled burgers. Fresh salads are also part of the menu for those looking for lighter or healthier alternatives. And, if you need a fix for your sweet-tooth, Portillo’s chocolate cake, or chocolate cake milkshake are always available.

Portillo’s began in 1963 in the Chicago suburb of Villa Park when Dick Portillo opened a trailer known as the Dog House. Now, the firm is 160 locations strong across several states.