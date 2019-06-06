Pork Quality Assurance Plus Revisions Take Effect

Revisions to the Pork Quality Assurance Plus, called PQA Plus, took effect Wednesday. The updated program reflects pork producers’ commitment to continuous improvement and features two training options – first-time and re-certification, according to the National Pork Board.

David Newman, incoming National Pork Board President from Arkansas, calls the program a “collaborative effort between producers, packers and industry representatives.” New research information has been incorporated into the latest version to increase the program’s effectiveness and ensure its validity with customers and consumers. Through the program, the Pork Board says producers remain focused on providing a safe, high-quality product while promoting animal well-being, environmental stewardship and public health.

To help producers prepare for a foreign animal disease, a Secure Pork Supply resource is included in the updated PQA Plus. For more information on the revised PQA Plus program, visit pork.org/certifications.