Pork Producers Thank President for Tariff Aid

The National Pork Producers Council commends President Trump for taking steps to provide much-needed relief to American farmers in the crosshairs of global trade retaliation. The following statement may be attributed to NPPC President Jim Heimerl, a pork producer from Johnstown, Ohio.

“President Trump has said he has the back of U.S. farmers and today demonstrated this commitment with an aid package to sustain American agriculture cutoff from critical export markets as his administration works to realign U.S. global trade policy.

“U.S. pork, which began the year in expansion mode to capitalize on unprecedented global demand, now faces punitive tariffs on 40 percent of its exports. The restrictions we face in critical markets such as Mexico and China – our top two export markets by volume last year – have placed American pig farmers and their families in dire financial straits. We thank the president for taking immediate action.

“While we recognize the complexities of resetting U.S. trade policy, we hope that U.S. pork will soon regain the chance to compete on a level playing field in markets around the globe. We have established valuable international trading relationships that have helped offset the U.S. trade deficit and fueled America’s rural economy.”

U.S. Pork Depends on Exports

The following facts and figures reflect U.S. pork’s critical dependence on exports:

• Over the past 10 years, the United States, on average, has been the top exporter of pork in the world; it is the globe’s lowest-cost producer of pork.

• U.S. pork producers last year shipped more than 26 percent of total production, worth almost $6.5 billion, to foreign destinations.

• Exports added $53.47 to the average price – $147 – producers received for each hog marketed last year.

• Pork exports helped support about 550,000 mostly rural jobs, including 110,000 jobs tied directly to exports.

• Based on export success and unprecedented demand for its product, the U.S. pork industry is currently on pace to expand production over the next two years by eight percent.

