Pork Producers Concerned about Flow of Exports to Mexico

NPPC-and-border-control

National Pork Producers Council President David Herring from North Carolina recently joined President Trump for an announcement on the administration’s plan to make the United States the global leader in 5G wireless deployment. Herring said it’s important that the administration has made rural communities a centerpiece of the plan to deploy next generation broadband technology. But Herring and the pork industry want more from Washington right now, asking Congress to fund more border inspectors.

“We do have a concern…we probably export about 40-percent of our hams to Mexico. They lack U.S. pork. So, it’s concerning, and we would like to keep the border open, freely, if anything, speed it up, so commerce can work, back and forth, as it should.”

The Trump Administration move to redeploy Customs agents from ports of entry to the open border is forcing inspection slowdowns. Long delays at the border coming north, in some cases five-to-ten hours, is raising concerns Mexico might slow commercial traffic headed south.

The administration at last count, had moved some 545 Customs and Border Protection inspectors to the open border to help with a flood of migrants crossing illegally. So, Herring and the National Pork Producers Council are looking for relief.

“We’ve already requested for 600 new Customs and Border Protection inspectors—they need more help on the border.”

NPPC Chief Veterinarian Liz Wagstrom says it has been determined that 3,000 agricultural inspectors are needed, but “they’re right around 24-hundred, give or take a few,” she said. “We’ll work forward…it’s going to be a long-term process…we hope to get incremental progress, as we go forward.”

But, with constant political fighting between President Trump and Congressional Democrats and infighting among Democrats over border security solutions, any progress seems distant. Trump now plans to order more troops to the border.

Source: NAFB News Service