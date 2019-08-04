Pork Producers and their Lender, Feeding Indiana’s Hungry

Another-donation-for-Feeding-Indianas-Hungry

The Indiana Pork Producers Ham Breakfast kicked off the State Fair activities on Friday. While promoting pork is a big part of what pork producers do at the fair, dealing with our state’s hunger issue is also a top priority for Hoosier pork producers and the businesses that support them.

When Indiana Pork first launched the Million Meals program, one of Indiana’s leading ag lenders, First Farmers Bank and Trust, was quick to become a sponsor. On Friday, First Farmers donated another $10,000 to the program during the Ham Breakfast. First Farmers spokesman Tade Powell told HAT that the need is tremendous and partnering with Indiana Pork was a great way to help, “To think that 300,000 children in our state are without adequate nutrition was staggering to our organization.”

Powell said, even when times are tough for farmers and their lenders, there is still a willingness to help hungry Hoosiers. ”Pork producers are tough-minded, resilient, and caring individuals,” he stated. “These people are driven by faith, family, and friendship, and that makes them want to fill empty stomachs.” Since its inception, First Farmers Bank and Trust has donated over $100,000 to the program.