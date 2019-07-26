Pork Checkoff Vigilant as African Swine Fever Marks One Year in China

The National Pork Board says the U.S. is in a better position to defend against African swine fever. The one-year anniversary of AFS in China, August 3, also marks a year of preparation and border solidification in the United States. NPB President David Newman says the U.S. is in a better position, but notes “we can never be too prepared” with devastating diseasing like African swine fever. Industry-wide collaboration, led by the Pork Checkoff, has helped North America develop improved biosecurity measures, and increased border inspections, to keep the disease out.

Primary partners in the effort include the Department of Agriculture, the National Pork Producers Council, the North American Meat Institute, the American Association of Swine Veterinarians and the Swine Health Information Center. However, NPB stresses the ASF situation in China and other Asian countries “won’t likely get better in the near term,” implying the need for continued preparedness. Data from China shows pork production fell 5.5 percent in the first half of this year because of ASF.

Source: NAFB News Service