Pork Board Report Sees Need for Pork Industry to Improve Relations with U.S. Latino Community

Mexico is the largest importer of U.S. pork, and a new report from the National Pork Board (NPB) shows there is an opportunity to capitalize on the U.S. Latino market.

The report called Time to Tango: Latinos are Pork’s Future, is the largest Insight to Action research from the Pork Checkoff. According to Bill Even, CEO of the NPB, Latinos have $1.7 billion in buying power, spending $95 billion each year on consumer-packaged goods, like groceries.

“Over the past 9 years, nearly 70 percent of the U.S. population growth has come from the Hispanic community,” said Even. “The good news for American pork producers is that they love pork. If you’re a corn or soybean farmer, your future is tied into this the same way if you’re a pork producer.”

Jose de Jesus, director of multicultural marketing with the NPB, says pork consumption can decline as Latinos acculturate to the U.S. and the link between pork and culture weakens.

“Retailers must provide the right assortment in their stores so they can cater to the needs and wants of the Latino community,” said de Jesus. “Simply offering what’s available today, not necessarily appealing as it could be for the Latino demographic.”

The NPB is also encouraging the pork industry to engage with Latino consumers about pork’s nutritional value. Since authenticity is important to the Latino community, pork must reach out to the needs of the local community.

More information can be found online at pork.org or calling 800.456.PORK.

Source: NAFB News Service