Poor Voter Turnout Once Again Across Allen County In 2023 Primary

By
WOWO News
-
"Vote!" by H. Michael Karshls, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Voter turnout in Allen County was lower than the 2019 municipal election primary.  More than 13,000 residents voted in-person Tuesday, with over 19,000 people voting in total. Amy Scrogham, Allen County’s director of operations, told the Journal Gazette that represents only about 10% of voters in the county. Allen County has over 184,000 registered voters. The turnout was lower than the 2019 primary, with 14% of voters participating. But, is in line with turnout in 2015, when just below 10% of registered voters went to the polls.

