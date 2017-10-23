Poll: Majority approve of 10-cent Indiana fuel tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ A recent poll indicates most Indiana residents approve of a 10-cent fuel tax increase that went into effect in July.

Ball State University’s annual Hoosier Survey finds about 57 percent of survey participants approve, while about 38 percent disapprove of the hike.

The tax increase was passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb this spring. It was part of a package of tax and fee increases that pumped money into infrastructure spending.

The poll surveyed 600 adults in Indiana by phone between Oct. 2 and 15. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percent.

The poll’s findings come amid a public relations blitz by Holcomb, who has touted new projects during appearances around the state.