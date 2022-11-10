Police warn of illegal traffic stops in Jay County

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists of illegal traffic stops being attempted in the county.

They say that a male subject has stopped one vehicle and attempted to stop another by flashing his headlights. The subject is driving a possibly gray, silver, or white Buick.

They remind motorists that if you are stopped by police, they will use red and blue strobe lights and you will be able to distinguish this from just headlights flashing.

They are also asking that if anyone has had this happen to them to contact the department at 260-726-8188 and ask for Investigator Lennartz.