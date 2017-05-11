Police use stop sticks on fleeing suspect

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A car chase began this morning in North Webster and didn’t end until the suspect reached Whitley County.

Kosciusko County Sergeant Chad Hill tells News Now Warsaw their agency was pursuing a potentially stolen construction or cargo trailer that was being pulled by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The pursuit ensued into Noble County, and eventually into Whitley. Sergeant Hill says stop sticks, a tire deflation device deployed by law enforcement, struck the suspect’s pickup and/or trailer tires twice.

The chase ended at State Road 205 and Whitley County Road 200 N. A suspect was taken into custody at that time.