Police use gas to flush out standoff suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police had to use rubber bullets and tear gas last night to stop a man who was threatening to kill his girlfriend, then himself.

According to an FWPD spokesman, officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Point West Drive at about 7:21pm. The caller told police the man was also armed, under the influence of drugs, and had an active arrest warrant.

Police tried to talk with the man over the phone and convince him to come out, but he wouldn’t. Eventually, they resorted to the so-called “less-lethal” munitions and gas, which brought him outside almost four hours after the standoff began.

No injuries were reported. Charges are pending.