Police: taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a taxi driver says he was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say this happened around 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Rudisill Boulevard.

The driver says he was making a pickup and drove into the alley behind the house. That’s when he claims two men got into the vehicle, one of them pulling a handgun and demanding the driver’s money and cell phone. The driver says the men, who he described as black in their 20s with one wearing a black coat, then fled the car.

Police say the address was vacant, and believe the alleged robbers may have been hiding in the bushes in front of the home when the driver arrived.