Police Still Searching For Answers In Weekend Shooting That Leaves One Man Dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before Midnight Saturday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 300 block of West Rudisill Blvd after several reports from the area of hearing multiple gunshots. When they arrived, they located numerous shell casings near the intersection of Webster St. and W. Rudisill Blvd as well as later receiving a report that an adult male had arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and was in life-threatening condition. The male was later pronounced deceased. It is believed that the male was present in the 300 block of W. Rudisill Blvd when gunfire erupted and was taken by associates to the hospital. Investigators are trying to determine what transpired and led to the gunfire, as well as what the decedent’s role was. There are currently no suspects in the case, but anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app as the investigation is ongoing.