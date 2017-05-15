Police still searching for answers in unsolved murder

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Seven years later, police in Grant County are still looking for the killer of a 92-year-old man.

George Akers was killed inside his Van Buren home on North County Road 800 East in 2010 during a home invasion. Police believe he was killed by someone who snuck into the home to rob it; the phone line to the house had been cut, and the house was ransacked.

Grant County Crime Stoppers says they’re offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Akers’ murderer. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the man’s family is also offering up to $5,000.