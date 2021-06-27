Police Standoff in Southeast Fort Wayne ends with one in custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is in jail after a standoff with police that began at about 10:30 Sunday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Gang and Violent Crime unit were attempting to arrest 29 year old Vincent Shelton on several outstanding warrants in the 4600 block of Hanna Street.

Officials say that he entered a home at 4621 Hanna Street. While officers were working to safely evacuate the residents of that home, Shelton attempted to evade them by exiting through a window and entering the home at 4619 Hanna Street.

Police were able to safely remove the residents from that home and then called in SWAT Officers. Attempts to get Shelton to come out of the house on his own were not successful, and police then deployed tear gas and entered the home.

Shelton was found and removed from the residence by SWAT Officers and is now in the Allen County Jail.