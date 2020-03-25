Police set to enforce “stay at home” order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s “stay at home” order went into effect overnight.

Fort Wayne Police will be patrolling the area to make sure everyone’s following Holcomb’s order, which limits travel to only essential trips, but they’re hoping they don’t have to confront anyone, according to what Chief Steve Reed tells our Partners in News at ABC 21:

“Obviously, people are still going to be working downtown, so we’re not going to stop everyone and ask them, ‘where are you headed’? But if circumstances would come up, that they are obviously not going someplace that’s allowed, yeah, we may have a conversation.”

If the police do spot you somewhere you shouldn’t be, you could get a citation and a fine.