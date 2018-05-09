Police seeking help identifying shooting suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need the public’s help identifying three people allegedly involved in a shooting at Broadway Grill back on March 15.

This happened in the early morning hours at the restaurant at 1420 Broadway Street.

Police say William Adamonis, 31, was shot while he was seated in a vehicle leaving the restaurant. That car came to a stop at the intersection of Van Buren Street and Michaels Avenue, where police found him.

If you recognize any of these people, please call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867. You can remain anonymous.