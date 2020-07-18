Police seek single suspect in pair of shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help tracking down a man wanted in a pair of shootings.

Officers were first called to the area of Third and Barthold streets at about 7:40am this morning to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim told police an hispanic male in his twenties with facial tattoos shot him and took off on foot.

The victim claimed to not know his attacker; the victim was treated and released from a nearby hospital.

About five hours later, officers were called to St. Joseph Hospital after a man walked in with an apparent gunshot wound. He told police a man shot him near the 1400 block of Fourth Street. That victim was last reported in stable condition.

Police believe 23-year-old Jeremy Clayton Elder Jr., who stands 6’1″ tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, has long dark hair, and a large tattoo above his right eye, is responsible for both shootings.

The FWPD Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team showed up at the home of someone related to Elder in the 2800 block of Genessee Ave. a few minutes after 4pm, but nobody was home and the scene was eventually cleared.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1222 or Crimestoppers at 436-STOP.