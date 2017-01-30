Police seek man responsible for Fort Wayne bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are looking for information about a man who robbed a bank on the city’s northeast side Monday morning.

Police say an “older” black man, standing 6-feet-tall, entered the PNC Bank at 3901 E. State at about 11:40am, approached the teller, and demanded cash. He never displayed a weapon, but got an undisclosed amount and fled the area on foot.

A K9 track of the suspect was attempted but failed to find him.

Police have released surveillance photos of the man, which you can see above. If you know who he is, contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.