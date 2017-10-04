Police searching for men involved in armed robbery, considered armed and dangerous

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Grant County officers are currently on the lookout for two men involved in an armed robbery.

A police pursuit began Tuesday night near the 224-mile marker of I-69, according to our partners in news at ABC 21. The vehicle involved in an armed robbery in Daleville crossed county lines and stopped in the 8400 block of East State Road 26 in Grant County.

Two men ran away from the vehicle to the northeast. Police described the men as having slender builds. One of the men was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, and the other was wearing a darker-colored shirt, blue jeans and had dreadlocks.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and as of now, officers are still searching for the suspects.