Police searching Fort Wayne area for stalking suspect

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for a stalking suspect that they think might be in the Fort Wayne area.

The Winona Lake Police Department says 36-year-old Dustin Boardman is wanted on a number of charges, including stalking and violating a protective order.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that he’s been known to stay in the Fort Wayne, South Whitley, Warsaw, and Winona Lake areas.

He’s 6-feet-tall, white, with long brown hair. He typically wears glasses.

If you see him or know where he is, call police.