UPDATED: Police searching for wanted Grant County sex offender

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department reports D.J. Kroft is currently in the Huntington County Jail awaiting transport to Grant County. A Crime Stoppers tip lead to Kroft’s location. No other details on his arrest were released.

EARLIER: The Grant County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding D.J. Kroft.

Kroft is wanted on two warrants for failure to register as a sex offender along with a probation violation.

Kroft, 36, is 6’2″ and weighs about 255 pounds.

If you have any information on Kroft’s whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous, and could be paid up a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.