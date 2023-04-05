Police Searching For Person of Interest In Tuesday Evening Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Fort Wayne are investigating a Tuesday Evening shooting. At around 6:30 P.M., police we called to the 4000 block of Willshire Court on a report that a man had been shot, near the intersection of Maplecrest and Trier Roads and the wounded man was being taken to the hospital. Hospital staff said that upon the man’s arrival his injuries were life threatening with a reported gunshot wound to the neck.

Police say that a person of interest has been identified and they are continuing to canvas the area. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app. The incident remains under investigation.