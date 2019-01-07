Police searching for person of interest in 2018 homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are looking for a person of interest in the July 2018 shooting death of Michael Carter.

Carter was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. at the American Legion Post 148 in the 700 block of E. Lewis Street near downtown. Police captured this photo from surveillance.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

Three people were injured including Carter after a crowd of around 200 people gathered outside the post following a fight inside. Carter died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Legion says an outside group rented the facility, and Legion members weren’t involved in the incident.