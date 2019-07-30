Police searching for man who admitted guilt in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to felony neglect in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter is on the run.

That’s according to the Journal Gazette, who reports that 32-year-old Shane Patton allegedly told someone after a court hearing last week he planned on running to “Canada or Omaha” instead of appearing for a court hearing today to schedule his sentencing date.

A warrant was issued for his arrest last Friday; he hasn’t been seen since.

Patton faces up to 16 years in prison for his part in the 2018 death of Jocelyn Belcher. The girl’s mother has also pleaded guilty to neglect and will be sentenced Friday.