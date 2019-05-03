Police searching for man wanted in Ohio shooting

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A man is wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Defiance County.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Pablo Losoya Jr. for aggravated robbery. Deputies say he and Jonathan Foster arranged a drug deal on Powerdam Road. However, police say the people in the deal arrived and were robbed at gunpoint. They got away, but their vehicle was shot.

Losoya Jr. is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on where he might be, call police at 419-784-1155.

George Mack, the owner of the vehicle, was arrested and is facing a charge of obstruction of justice.

Seth Aldrich was arrested and is facing a charge of tampering with evidence, while Foster is facing a charge of aggravated battery.