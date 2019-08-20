Police searching for man wanted in Independence Day shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man wanted for an Independence Day shooting that left one person in serious condition at the Baldwin Creek Apartments.

Carlos Avila, 21, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He is wanted on warrants for attempted murder, burglary, aggravated battery, probation violation and dealing marijuana.

Avila is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.