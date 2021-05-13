Police searching for man wanted in homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need your help finding a man wanted in connection to a homicide that happened on May 10 at the Suburban Inn.

Police are searching for Terry Smith Jr., 34, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head. His last address was in Bluffton, but police say it is unclear if he still lives there. Smith was possibly wearing a white t-shirt with ripped jean shorts with a blue and orange cap.

Smith is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.