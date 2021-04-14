Police searching for man wanted in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are looking for the man pictured above in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened early Easter morning.

Police say the man is described as 5 feet 8 inches to six feet tall, a slender to average build, in his 20s who walks with a limp. He was seen wearing a long black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP or use the P3 Crime Stoppers App.

The crash on the city’s south side took the life of a 17-year-old Monroe girl.