Police searching for man wanted in connection to bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery Thursday morning.

Police say a white man described as slim wearing dark clothing and a face mask went into the Old National Bank at 6430 W. Jefferson Blvd. at 11 a.m. and sent a note to a teller demanding cash. Police say he didn’t display a weapon.

The man fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

If you have any information, call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.