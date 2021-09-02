Police searching for man wanted in connection to April double homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to an April double homicide.

Ronald Wayne Price, 48, has been identified as a murder suspect in the incident that left Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30, dead at a home in the 800 block of Third Street on April 20.

He is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, about 190 pounds with blue eyes.

If you have any information on Price’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately. He is considered to be dangerous.

