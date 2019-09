FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man accused of battery in a south side Walmart.

Police say the man pictured above was involved in a battery at the Southtown Walmart at 7502 Southtown Crossing on June 14 just before 5:50 p.m.

If you recognize this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).