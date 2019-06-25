Police searching for Grabill armed robbery suspect

GRABILL, Ind. (WOWO) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man responsible for a recent armed robbery.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department reports the man robbed H. Souder & Son’s General Store around 2:45 p.m. on June 19. He was armed with a knife, and took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police have provided the above surveillance photos of the suspect, who is described as being between 5’10”-6′ tall with a slender build. A witness described him as being in his late teens or early 20’s.

The suspect also has blonde hair, and was wearing Nike Monarchs, a gray Kevin Harvick hoodie, and a blue and white trucker hat during the time of the robbery.

If you recognize this man, or have any information that may lead to his whereabouts, call (260) 449-7416.