Police say Indiana RV plant worker fatally hit by forklift

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (AP): Authorities are confirming that a forklift struck and killed a worker at a northern Indiana recreational vehicle factory.

The Middlebury Police Department said Tuesday it had completed an investigation into the death of 54-year-old Ricky Schlaback of Howe.

Town Marshal Kevin Miller says the results will be forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review and would not provide details on what led to Schlaback’s death Thursday at the Winnebago Towables plant.

The county coroner’s office ruled Schlaback died from blunt force injuries.

The company said in a statement it was deeply saddened by the death at the plant about 30 miles east of South Bend and was cooperating with police and state safety investigators.