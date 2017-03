GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is hoping someone can help them identify the individual that broke into Weagley’s Auto, located at 1123 E 38th Street in Marion.

The break-in happened Saturday, March 11th, at about 3am. He was inside the business for an extended period of time before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.