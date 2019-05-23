Police release surveillance images of robbery suspect

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can help track down a man who robbed the Village Pantry on East 38th Street in Marion Wednesday.

The robbery happened in the early morning hours, according to Grant County Crime Stoppers, when a black man wearing a white baseball cap, a bandana over his face, a dark in color sweatshirt with a white or very light colored thin stripe across the chest, blue jeans, one tan glove and one black glove, and sunglasses took an undisclosed amount of cash prior to leaving the store.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes. If you know any information about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477. The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous.