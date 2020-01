FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help tracking down a suspect.

The man pictured in this story is part of an ongoing investigation into the thefts of credit cards. He was caught on camera using an ATM in the Fort Wayne area.

If you know who he is or have seen him, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-7762.