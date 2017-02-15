Police release details on gas station shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More details on a shooting that happened in Fort Wayne last night have been released.

Police were called to a gas station on East Dupont Road just east of I-69 at about 9:35pm and found 19-year-old David Walters suffering from a gunshot wound.

Apparently Walters had met with 19-year-old Jailon Parrish at the gas station to buy a gaming console from him; at some point while discussing the sale, Walters grabbed the console and took off. Parrish opened fire, then fled the scene.

Police later arrested Parrish at a home on Wellington Drive. Walters is in serious condition at an area hospital.