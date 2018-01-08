Police: online threats against South Side High School not credible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say students are not in danger despite a threat posted online.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say a social media post with a picture of an assault-style rifle included a caption warning black students not to come to school Monday morning. That threat also included a racial slur.

Police say the person whose picture was associated with the threat has been cleared of any wrongdoing and is not involved in any way with the posting.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case and believe the post was made without actual intent.