Police need help finding flower shop robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

On Monday, Feb. 5 around 11:30 a.m. a white man walked into International Design located at 1020 Goshen Road demanding money at gunpoint. He said he was sorry for taking the money, claiming his children were dying. After receiving an unknown amount of cash, he ran from the store.

Anyone that might recognize this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).