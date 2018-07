FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are looking for the man pictured above who is wanted for stealing a purse at a Kroger last Saturday.

This was at the Kroger at 4120 N. Clinton Street just after 10 p.m.

Police say an elderly woman was pushing her cart of groceries to her car when the man shoved her and grabbed her purse from the cart and ran.

If you recognize this man, call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.