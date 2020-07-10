Police name two suspects in Coliseum Inn homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide at the Coliseum Inn on Wednesday night.

Police are searching for Jeremiah G. Stevenson and Jessica Sexton. If you have seen them or know any information, please call police at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.

The pair are wanted in the shooting death of Jean Emmanuel Duperat. Officers were called to the Coliseum Inn at around 11 p.m. on N. Coliseum Blvd.