Police: Man stabs 2 NE Indiana police officers in struggle

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (AP) — Two northeastern Indiana police officers were stabbed Monday morning by a man they were trying to take into custody, police said.

New Haven Police Chief Jeff McCracken said the man stabbed the officers with a pocket knife during a struggle. The officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries from stab wounds to their lower bodies.

McCracken said the officers were called about 9:30 a.m. Monday to a home in New Haven.

A relative of the man reported that he was making suicidal threats, and when officers arrived the man ran from the home and began trying to break into neighboring homes, the chief said.

McCracken said the man got into a home, then ran into that home’s backyard before he ran off again and broke into a second home before trying unsuccessfully to jump a fence.

The man stabbed the officers with a pocketknife as they were trying to take him into custody at that residence. The man was also injured in the struggle, and was taken into custody, McCracken said.

The man’s name has not been released and it wasn’t immediately clear what charges he could face.