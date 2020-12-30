Police looking for two persons of interest in connection to fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are looking for two persons of interest in connection to a fatal crash that killed a woman in her home last week.

Police are looking for the two people pictured above: Ashley Fromm, 28, and Marquel Bright, 30. If you have any information on where they might be, call 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

Gwendolyn Martin, 63, was killed on Dec. 21 in her home on McClellan St near Southgate Plaza when a car crashed into her house and struck her.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman fled from the scene of the crash.