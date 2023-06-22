Police looking for suspect in Thursday morning attempted bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are looking for a suspect in a Thursday morning attempted bank robbery.

It occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. at the 3Rivers Credit Union at 5005 Bluffton Road. A white male suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller refused and the suspect left on foot.

He is described as a white male with a grey hat and green fleece shirt/jacket, with a possible lip deformity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at (260) 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867, or use the anonymous P3 Tips app.