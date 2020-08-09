Police looking for person of interest in early Sunday fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have identified 40 year old Thomas Jermaine Jackson as a person of interest in a fatal shooting early this morning at the Rodeway Inn at 2920 Goshen Road.

Detectives received information at about 8:30 this morning that Jackson was in a room adjacent to the one outside of where police found the body of a woman who had apparently died from multiple gunshot wounds.

SWAT Officers were called, due to what officials say was an elevated level of danger, to search the room. Jackson was not found.

He’s described as a black male, 40 years of age, 5’8″ and 165 pounds. Police believe he is armed and dangerous and ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or seeing him to call 9-1-1.